National Signing Day is always one of our favorite days on the sports calendar. It is the culmination of years of hard work put in both on the field and in the classroom as players put pen to paper to sign college scholarships.
But athletes aren’t the only high schoolers putting their commitments on paper. On Tuesday, around 20 graduating high school seniors from Brunswick High and Glynn Academy signed commitments to enter the teaching profession. They were part of the Future Educators Signing event at Brunswick High that recognized the importance of their chosen profession.
The signings weren’t much different than the celebration an athlete signing would receive. The signees sat at a long table with family and friends watching. There were cheers and plenty of photos taken when the moment came to sign. The commitments the students made Tuesday weren’t made off the cuff.
Most of the students had completed educational pathways at Brunswick High and Glynn Academy. After they toss their caps at graduation, they all are planning to pursue education majors at a variety of colleges and universities.
If anyone understands the importance of educators, it was the ceremony’s keynote speaker Michele Seals. The employment staffing manager for Glynn County Schools, Seals spelled out in her speech to the students that being an educator is more than just a regular job.
“Education is more than a profession,” Seals said. “It is a fire. It is something that can consume you, but yet can pull others to you. Fire is not afraid. Move boldly toward your goals. Don’t pull back. If you’ve ever been around a fire, it’s not afraid to take over the space where it is.”
We hope that these future educators remember Seals’ words. Teachers today have to be fearless in their drive to help educate. They have to overcome the growing amount of outside noise to help students focus on being the best they can be.
The students that pledged to become educators have no doubt been influenced by the great educators and staff that work in our school system. We thank the teachers of today for helping groom the next generation of teachers.
We are also hopeful that the students that signed will one day be able to have the same effect on their students. The group is already an inspiration, and we know they have the potential to bring positive influences to their future classrooms.