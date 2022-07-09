Brace yourself for what will likely turn out to be just another headline-grabbing political witch hunt. This one takes aim at Republicans and is being brought to taxpayers by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, a Democrat.
Her office has called a special grand jury in Atlanta to dissect the words exchanged between then President Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and others to determine whether any laws were broken. The district attorney is particularly interested in knowing more about the conversation between Trump, a Republican, and Raffensperger, also a Republican, when the president challenged the state’s 2020 presidential election results. In a telephone conversation between the two, the nation’s chief executive allegedly claimed the election in Georgia was stolen from him and allegedly suggested what should be done about it.
Subpoenas have been issued to a slew of other Republicans, including former state Sen. William Ligon of White Oak and Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan. U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, another Republican, also received a subpoena. He is fighting it.
Why Ligon and other members of a subcommittee of the state Senate Judiciary Committee are being summoned to testify before the grand jury is baffling. The committee merely sought answers to ascertain the accuracy of Georgia’s 2020 election.
After hearing from an array of men and women close to the election at the subcommittee hearing, Ligon felt claims of irregularities were worth further investigation. It was his sworn duty as an elected senator from the coast and as the legislator who chaired the subcommittee hearing to speak up if there was even a hint of funny business.
Now, the district attorney in Fulton County is bringing Republican officials who questioned the election results before a grand jury. Her objective is to see whether any of them violated state law in favoring suspending or overturning Georgia’s results.
Here’s the thing: the results were not overturned by the office of the Secretary of State or the Republican-dominated General Assembly. They were allowed to stand. So what’s the beef? The results, which favored Democrat Joe Biden and two Democratic U.S. Senate candidates over Republican incumbents, were certified, elevating all three to public office.
Perhaps the Fulton district attorney knows more than the rest of us. Hopefully that is the case. Otherwise, this will go down in history as just another political witch hunt and unnecessary waste of tax dollars.