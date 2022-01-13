Georgians and other Americans would be wise to ask themselves why President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are so bent on pushing for a federal law that caters exclusively to criminals and lazy citizens.
That is what the federal voting rights act sought by the nation’s executive branch and Democrats in Congress does. It literally bends over backwards for men and women who fall into one or both of these categories.
Among other things, the act allows criminals who have yet to serve out their full sentence to vote. Current Georgia law restores voting privileges to felons but only to those who have served their time in prison, completed probation and parole requirements and who have paid court-ordered fines and, if applicable, restitution. An individual who has not met all these requirements is considered to still be serving his imposed sentence in this state, which is as it should be.
The Freedom to Vote Act, which has Democrats asking for an end to Senate filibuster rules so that they can be free to trample on a state’s rights to govern itself and open voting up to murderers, kidnappers and drug pushers, was the main concern of the president and vice president Tuesday during their visit to Atlanta.
The survival of people during a deadly pandemic was apparently low on their list of priorities. As usual, politics won out over genuine areas of concern.
Anyone who has read the proposed Freedom to Vote Act also knows just how much it panders to the laziest among us. In Georgia, residents have 30 days prior to an election to register to vote. That gives election offices time to process registration forms. In certain instances, voter registration is automatic.
The Freedom to Vote Act would enable a person to register to vote on the very day of an election, a time when most voter registration officials have their hands full dealing with the many problems that tend to surface on Election Day.
It is obvious that any rule, including those that protect the integrity of elections by safeguarding against voter fraud, is offensive to this country’s top executive and his assistant.
It is so important that they be able to disregard the rules that they are eager to do away with the long-standing Senate filibuster just to get their way.
Shame on them.