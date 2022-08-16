What a terrific gesture that would be for Gov. Brian Kemp to make to the thousands of boys and girls from impoverished households who depend on free or reduced midday meals at school for nutrition. It would especially be a kind gesture today now that a federal program that once picked up the tab for lunch for all school children is ending.
With the exception of some city and county public school systems in Georgia, it is back to the days of separating the “haves” from the “have nots.” As if there is not enough of that already in our schools and as if children do not have enough pressure and worries to overcome in their daily lives.
Feeding children is neither a liberal nor conservative act or notion. It is simple human kindness.
Georgia can afford to be generous. It has tax dollars to spare, even after sending additional refunds to many of its residents.
Already this year, in part due to smart moves by the government and wise planning by state leadership, Georgia is rolling in cash with a $5 billion surplus. And that is just this fiscal year. It is anticipated the state could equal or best that in the new fiscal year. Jobs are flocking to the state like children flocking to an ice cream truck on a hot summer day. To put it in modern terms, the state has it going on.
To those who would pooh-pooh the idea of a free school lunch for all with pithy comments like “It is not as easy to do as some might think,” hinting that there would be miles of red tape to endure, there is this response: What can be simpler, more noble or more morally right than feeding a hungry child?
There are a lot of smart men and women in government in this state. If anyone can figure it out, they can. The current economic condition of Georgia is proof of that. For them, finding a way to offer children, all children, free food at lunchtime while at school ought to be a snap.
Lunch is on us. Has a nice ring to it in a world where human compassion is on the wane.