This has been a strange year, and for many, a particularly negative year. Between the COVID-19 pandemic, political strife and racial unrest, good news has been in short supply as much as tissue paper and hand sanitizer. That’s why it’s important to put the spotlight on those who are making our year better.
That includes a group of about 30 student athletes who will be playing for a state championship today. Frederica Academy’s football team will take the gridiron at Five Star Stadium on the campus of Mercer University in Macon today seeking its third state title in the program’s young history.
Their task will not be an easy one. Their opponent, John Milledge Academy out of Milledgeville, has not lost a game in two years. The last team to defeat the Trojans was two years ago when Frederica walloped John Milledge 48-0 to win its second state title overall and its first Georgia Independent School Association Class 3A championship.
Since that loss, John Milledge has run roughshod over every opponent it has faced the last two seasons. The Trojans have won every game by double digits during their winning streak and given up only 27 points on defense this season.
The Knights will face a tough battle on the field, but this program has already beaten the odds. Who would have thought Frederica would win a GISA state title in their first year of eligibility in 2012? Who would have thought the Knights would rout a John Milledge team they lost to earlier in the season to win the state title in 2018?
Head coach Brandon Derrick has proven to be a top tier coach and motivator. His players give maximum effort on the football field, and the coaching staff has done a great job of cultivating the players’ talents into a cohesive unit.
The Knights are a team that play for and support each other. Just look at running back Kyle Perez, who was supposed to be the bell cow back for the Frederica offense this season. When an injury sidelined Perez early in the season, freshman Jordan Triplett stepped in and dominated. Perez could have sulked about losing the spotlight but instead he did all he could to help Triplett. Now back healthy, Perez is filling in multiple roles to help the team.
We are proud of the way the coaches and players have handled this difficult season. We hope to see Frederica bring home another state title on Friday, but no matter what happens, everyone should be proud of what they have achieved in a short period of time.