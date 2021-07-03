Sunday is the 245th anniversary of the signing of a document that changed the world, the Declaration of Independence. It’s America’s birthday.
A lot of people and energy were invested in trying to murder democracy in its early stages. When the 13 Original Colonies officially put into writing in 1776 what many countrymen were thinking, that the New World should exist free and independent of a king, the British Empire tried to stop it. It sent trained troops, advanced weaponry and an invincible Navy to these shores.
Ultimately King George III failed to keep America under the thumb of foreign rule. The British Empire tried again in 1812, but a determined new republic repelled the second major threat to liberty, handing what was then the world’s greatest navy a demoralizing defeat in the Battle of Lake Erie in 1813.
The new nation grew, adding stars to its flag. Many thought all was lost when the one issue that nearly scuttled the birth of the nation in the very beginning, the right of one man to declare ownership over another, came to a boiling point in 1860 following the election of President Abraham Lincoln. It tore the nation apart, throwing it into a bloody civil war.
In 1865, after the last shot was fired and the smoke cleared from the battlefields, the United States had prevailed. The Union survived, though at a tremendous cost. Estimates place the death toll of the war at 700,000 Americans.
Some historians look back today and wonder what might have happened had President Lincoln simply allowed the South to succeed without a fight. Would a fractured nation been able to handle the global threats posed by Nazi Germany and Japan in the 1940s? And communism — how far would it have spread without Yankee intervention?
If you are an American, this is your legacy, your history. But it’s not all of your history. Each successful event stands on the shoulders of hundreds or thousands of brave deeds and innovative actions of Americans of all colors, cultures and creeds.
The nation is still maturing. It’s early history is still being shaped and written. There will be turmoil; there will be tranquility. There will be good times and bad times.
One hundred years from now, five centuries from now, it will continue to represent all that humankind could wish and hope for. It will because it is the melting pot of the world, a nation with a population composed of many people who know the true meaning of the word “freedom” and many who only think they do.
Know the history of the nation and be a positive influence on its future.