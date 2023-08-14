When you see the term roller coaster associated with anything but a fun ride at an amusement park, it is usually not a good sign. Any other use of the term focuses on how up-and-down something is performing.
So when Capitol Beat News Service described the current state of the hoteling of Georgia foster children as a roller coaster, it should be very concerning for all.
The good news is that the number is currently down. As of last Tuesday, the state had only seven children currently being kept in a hotel, according to the state Department of Human Services Commissioner Candice Broce.
The roller coaster comes when you look at the previous numbers. The state foster care system was at a record low of fewer than 20 kids in hotels last summer, but that number ballooned to 95 at the end of last month.
Broce said, according to Capitol Beat, that not all of the children are in the foster-care system because of abuse. She said about half enter to gain access to services, adding that families often don’t know how to apply for services on their own. That’s why the DHS and DFCS are launching a pilot program in 58 counties to help families get access to treatment and services they may need.
This problem isn’t a new one, and it’s one the General Assembly tried to address in its most recent session.
Lawmakers left $10 million in the budget to help with the hoteling problem and also passed a bill establishing a uniform process for placing a child in the custody of the Georgia Division of Family and Child Services on a “non-emergency basis” or absent “exceptional circumstances.”
The state Senate is also holding committee meetings, like the one Broce and others spoke at Wednesday, in an effort to find more solutions that can be brought up in the 2024 legislation session.
Whatever solutions are proposed, it should be done with the best interest of the foster kids in mind. It is the goal of DHS and DFCS to reunite foster kids with their families, but that is not always possible. And when they struggle to find the right place for some of these kids, they sometimes wind up in hotels.
One way people can help is by becoming foster parents. It is an incredibly important responsibility and one that shouldn’t be taken without a lot of thought and planning, but it can be a very rewarding experience. Visit www.fostergeorgia.com for more information about becoming a foster parent.