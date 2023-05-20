A state Senate study committee that is about to launch a probe into Georgia’s troubled foster care system will likely discover that its effort to ascertain what ails the program will involve more than flipping through A, B and C. Members should be prepared to sift through the entire alphabet.

It may even take it longer than the seven months remaining before the 2024 session of the General Assembly opens to be in a qualified position to offer the Division of Family & Children Services of the Georgia Department of Human Services any advice worthy of consideration. Children are the target of concern, after all. It would be a disservice to all to rush into anything vague or disjointed.

