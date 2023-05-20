A state Senate study committee that is about to launch a probe into Georgia’s troubled foster care system will likely discover that its effort to ascertain what ails the program will involve more than flipping through A, B and C. Members should be prepared to sift through the entire alphabet.
It may even take it longer than the seven months remaining before the 2024 session of the General Assembly opens to be in a qualified position to offer the Division of Family & Children Services of the Georgia Department of Human Services any advice worthy of consideration. Children are the target of concern, after all. It would be a disservice to all to rush into anything vague or disjointed.
With roughly 11,000 children in foster care on any given day in the state, it is almost a forgone conclusion that over-worked directors and staff would appreciate any sensible and viable input or advice state politicians have to offer.
Dealing with children from broken and unstable homes and environments is a tough job. Moms and dads who devote their lives to their sons and daughters can hardly imagine what it is like. Thankfully, there are men and women in this state capable of dedicating themselves to boys and girls who need permanent or temporary rescue.
The Senate Study Committee on Foster Care and Adoption was created by a Senate resolution this past legislative session. Eight members were appointed to the committee, which will be chaired by Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-Marietta. The study committee is expected to make recommendations during the 2024 session of the General Assembly on how the state can improve the system.
That is quite a tall order. It is given all the troubles ruffling the system, including its large number of clients. Finding good homes for every foster child, an adult volunteer who is willing to care for them, continues to be a major issue. It leaves the state agency little choice but to quarter the overflow of children in hotel rooms. The fact that it spent $28 million on hotels last year alone shows just how serious a problem it is.
There are other issues, including caseworkers failing to properly respond to reports of child abuse in a timely manner or in any manner.
The foster care problem needs more than a study committee. It needs adults who care enough about children to lend a hand where one is sorely needed and more caseworkers to watch over them.