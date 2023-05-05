The Golden Isles has a strong community that comes out in droves when people or an organization need help. The Salvation Army is hoping that generosity can help restock the mostly empty shelves at its food pantry.

Audrey Easterling, a Salvation Army social services case worker, told The News that it has become common in late spring for shortages to occur. The generous donations from the holidays and early in the year that stocked the shelves are depleted by this point in the year.

