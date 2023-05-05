The Golden Isles has a strong community that comes out in droves when people or an organization need help. The Salvation Army is hoping that generosity can help restock the mostly empty shelves at its food pantry.
Audrey Easterling, a Salvation Army social services case worker, told The News that it has become common in late spring for shortages to occur. The generous donations from the holidays and early in the year that stocked the shelves are depleted by this point in the year.
That problem has been exasperated by an uptick of people needing help. Easterling said 25 families applied for assistance for the first time in April.
A look at the most recent data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows just how big the food insecurity problem is in the country. The problem is broken down into different classifications.
Food insecure households refers to households where at times during the year there was uncertainty about being able to acquire enough food to meet the needs of all household members due to insufficient funds or other issues. According to the Department of Agriculture, 33.8 million people lived in food insecure households in 2021.
Included in that total are two subsets of the problem. Low food security refers to food insecure households that avoid substantial disruption of eating patterns by reducing food intake and other coping strategies such as eating less varied diets or participating in food assistance programs.
Very low food security refers to households where one or more its members have had their eating patterns disrupted and food intake reduced during the year because they lacked sufficient funds or other resources for food.
The people that need help are often people you may not suspect need help. There are people and families who have jobs and work hard that still need help when it comes to acquiring enough food for their household. The rate of food security is higher among households with children than households without children.
The issue for some households will get even more complicated when summer arrives. That’s why among the things Easterling is asking for are summertime snacks for children who are out of school. Other items of need include canned meat and vegetables, boxed and bagged food such as spaghetti, rice and beans, cereal and other breakfast foods, ramen noodles and toilet paper.
If you have the means, we encourage you to donate whatever you can to help the Salvation Army help those in need this spring and summer. The need for their clients is great, and unfortunately, the number of those clients is growing.