If you have any doubt that there are families struggling with food insecurity in Glynn County, the line for Wednesday’s food distribution event hosted by America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia tells a different story.
The distribution took place at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds, and the line of people who came for help backed up Altama Avenue all the way to College Place United Methodist Church. Now some of the issue was caused by the truck bringing the food being delayed, but it still underscores the need our community faces when it comes to food insecurity.
Kalista Morton, community relations manager for America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, summed up how desperate the need is by telling The News that people had arrived for the giveaway before she even arrived to lead the event.
“There are people in our community that are hungry,” Morton said. “They don’t have what they need to survive. And it’s a lot bigger number than people realize.”
The amount of food given away by America’s Second Harvest on Wednesday will be a blessing for many area families in need. The group distributed 38,000 pounds of food with each food box containing two five-pound bags of potatoes, four gallons of milk, a box of chicken and blueberries.
The reality of food insecurity is that it affects someone you may know, someone you may not realize is struggling. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, 11.8 percent of U.S. households struggled with food insecurity in 2017.
Food insecurity is what leads to high demand on area food banks. It’s why coaches and volunteers spend a lot of time making sandwiches for players who may not have enough to eat at home.
Wednesday’s event showed just how big the need is in our area. We thank America’s Second Harvest for helping struggling families put much-needed food on the table, and we appreciate the community volunteers that came out to help out.
If you have the means, we ask you consider donating to help America’s Second Harvest with its mission to end food insecurity. For every $1 donated, five meals can be provided to someone in need. The group works with many of the organizations in our area that help those in need of food such as FaithWorks, The Salvation Army, Boy and Girls Club of Southeast Georgia and others.
Our hope is that one day these programs won’t be needed. Until then, we are thankful they exists.