The holiday season is a time of joy, merriment, revelry and fellowship. For millions across the country, it also means loading up the car and driving a significant distance to see family and friends for the season.
AAA is predicting that 109 million Americans will be traveling at least 50 miles to their holiday destinations this year. That number is up by about 28 million over last year. No doubt the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic contributed to fewer people traveling in 2020. Of course, even though we have vaccines now to aid the fight against COVID-19, variants like the new omicron variant could affect some people’s decision to travel this holiday season.
Even if some people change their plans, there still figures to be some crowded highways and byways for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Those traveling in Georgia should be sure to mind the rules of the road as there will be plenty of Georgia State Patrol troopers out making sure the laws are followed.
Troopers will have high visibility patrols for the Christmas and New Year’s travel periods. The increased Christmas patrols start at 6 p.m. Thursday and run through Sunday while the New Year’s increase starts at 6 p.m. Dec. 30 and runs through Jan. 2.
The hope is that these increased patrols will help reduce the amount of crashes that happened in 2020. The GSP investigated 294 crashes during the 2020 Christmastime period that resulted in 143 injuries and 12 fatalities. There were nine more fatalities investigated by other agencies.
The New Year’s period in 2020-21 saw 14 fatalities with GSP investigating 548 crashes.
And if you think a trooper will give you a break because it’s a holiday, think again. The GSP issued 7,500 citations and arrested 180 people over the Christmas period last year. The New Year’s numbers were higher with 8,300 citations and 375 arrests.
Of course, there is an easy way to avoid getting a ticket this holiday season — just follow the rules. Drivers that observe the speed limit and don’t drive recklessly will be able to make their trip without seeing any flashing blue lights in their rearview mirrors.
This especially applies to those who plan on enjoying alcoholic beverages. If you plan to drink, do not plan to drive. If you are going to a get-together, be sure you have a designated driver or use a ride-sharing service or taxi to get home. Don’t risk getting yourself or someone else killed just because you think you’re OK to drive.
Remember that it is not about getting there as fast as you can. It’s about getting to your destination to enjoy time with your friends and family. Take your time, drive sober and you will have no problems on the road this holiday season.