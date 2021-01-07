Just when Georgians were beginning to think they had figured out how to dodge the sometimes deadly COVID-19 virus, a new threat surfaces. B.1.1.7, a variant of the virus, showed up this week in the Peach State.
As expected, health officials are calling for more protective measures immediately. While the experts have no real idea what the variant is capable of, they are warning Georgians and other Americans where it is present to take extra-precautions. It’s even more important that folks do so now since COVID-19 cases are on the rise again and filling up hospitals.
It would be prudent to follow their advice, though many may be asking themselves just how bad this second generation of the coronavirus can be. If it’s really as all terrible as health professionals say, then why didn’t the nation close its borders to citizens from countries where it has been confirmed? If nothing else, the U.S. could demand anyone from those nations arriving in the states be tested before allowed admittance. Talk about the old idiom of closing the barn doors after the cows have gotten out.
The Georgia Department of Public Health noted in a statement that there is “no evidence that the B.1.1.7 variant causes more severe illness or increased risk of death.” Dr. Kathleen Toomey, public health commissioner, warns, however, “that it should be a wake-up call for all Georgians.” She goes on to stress that “even as we begin roll out of a COVID-19 vaccine, we must not let down our guard and ignore basic prevention measures.”
She’s right. What makes her safety advice even more pertinent is the fact that the nation doesn’t know much about the new strain, especially long-term effects. What we do know is that it spreads faster than its sibling. In Britain, where cases are multiplying faster than officials can track or count, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has imposed a rigid new national lockdown.
If there ever was an argument against dropping the public guard against contagion, this is it. Whether in Glynn County or DeKalb County, moms, dads, children and everyone else must do everything in their limited power to protect themselves, their co-workers, friends and loved ones from falling prey to COVID-19 or its variant. Continue to wear a mask when in public, wash hands frequently and social distance whenever possible.
How great it would be to defeat this virus in 2021. That’s possible, but only if everyone steps into the role of a good soldier and follows the advice of those with the education and knowledge to direct the field of battle.