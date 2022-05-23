The COVID-19 pandemic is like a horror movie villain — even when you think you might have defeated the monster, it comes back to wreak havoc on everything.
We have made giant leaps when it comes to combating the virus. We have a variety of vaccines that offer protection from contracting the disease and lessening COVID’s impact if you do still catch it. We also have various treatments to help those who do contract this awful disease that has killed more than a million people in the United States over the last two years.
Even though many of us have returned to a life that is closer to pre-pandemic times, the virus still lingers over our society. We got a reminder of that this week at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center.
On Friday, FLETC announced it was suspending training operations at the center due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. FLETC had 168 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to Alan Shefveland, branch chief, FLETC public affairs.
When training was halted, there were 2,853 students representing 68 agencies on the grounds. Approximately 500 are remaining on base, though that number could change. FLETC housed 2,044 students at the center with 414 staying off center.
FLETC’s abrupt training suspension came just a few days after The News reported COVID rates were rising across Georgia again. Ginger Heidel, risk communicator for the Coastal Health District, told The News that the daily average of new cases rose by almost 200% in the last month. Heidel also said the health district, which covers an eight-county area including Glynn, McIntosh and Camden, is seeing similar increases locally.
The good news is that this recent wave hasn’t led to a spike in hospitalizations yet. The question, though, is how bad will this wave get? That is impossible to know right now, Heidel said.
Even though all of us would like to be done with this pandemic, it is clear that we are not 100% out of the woods just yet. The situation at FLETC and the rising number of cases across the state are proof that we must continue to be cautious when it comes to COVID-19.
If you are medically able to, we urge everyone to follow the health district’s advice and get the vaccine or a booster shot if you are eligible. If you are exposed to someone with COVID, there are plenty of testing options available in the community such as free testing at public health testing sites and free at-home COVID test kits, which are available at local health departments.
The virus is still out there. Whatever your plans are this summer, don’t forget to protect yourself from this insidious disease that has caused all of us so much pain and suffering the last couple of years.