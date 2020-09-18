A lot of our focus this time of year when it comes to the weather involves keeping an eye out for storms heading our way from the tropics. There is a good reason for that as this week has shown with several active storm systems from the Gulf of Mexico to the coast of Africa.
But it wasn’t a hurricane or tropical storm that caused problems in the Golden Isles this week. It was a sudden downpour that dropped a tremendous amount of rain on our area in a very short amount of time Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.
We all know about the dangers a hurricane brings, and we usually have time to make the correct preparations for when the storm arrives. Flash floods, however, can occur so suddenly that it is more about how you react to it than prepare for it.
First things first — never underestimate the power of water. It is an undeniable force of nature that will go wherever it wants and take whatever is in its way with it. According to the National Safety Council, flash floods can move homes and cars, uproot trees and destroy bridges. As far as any humans caught in the path, as little as 6 inches of rushing water is all it takes to sweep someone off their feet.
You might think it would be safer in a vehicle, but flash floods present dangers there as well. According to the National Weather Service, almost half of all flash flood fatalities are vehicle related.
That same 6 inches of water that can sweep people off their feet could be all it takes to stall a vehicle or make it impossible to control — and as little as two feet of water will float many vehicles.
The storm that came through the Isles showed just how dangerous that could be as the Brunswick Police Department spent a large portion of its shift Wednesday helping stranded motorists. The best advice to heed should that situation arise is to never drive through a road that is flooded.
This week’s flood event also serves as a reminder for how important it is to have streets and sidewalks that drain properly. It is critical that city and county governments take steps to ensure that neighborhoods that flood frequently from storms have the proper drainage to hopefully prevent such problems in the future.
Both the county and city have done some work to shore up some of these infrastructure problems. Continued action to help out other problematic areas will benefit the Isles in the long run.