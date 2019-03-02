Reasonable people can agree that Mary Ross Waterfront Park could use some more amenities. When he gave a speech about the economic outlook of the area in 2015, College of Coastal Georgia economics professor Don Mathews had some harsh, but accurate, words for the park.
“The thing we’ve been calling a park isn’t really a park. It’s a yard with a big shed on it,” Mathews said.
At Thursday’s Urban Redevelopment Agency meeting, the upgrades being proposed for the park— splash pad, fountain, climbing wall and more bathrooms — drew some criticism from organizers of the annual Brunswick Rockin’ Stewbilee. Teeple Hill, chairman of the Stewbilee committee for the Brunswick Kiwanis Club, said the event could be permanently disbanded depending on where some of the proposed work is done.
“Every change creates obstacles for setup,” he said. “When you start putting things in wide-open spaces, it kills the event. It will probably end Stewbilee for us.”
URA Chairman LaRon Bennett was sympathetic to the needs of the Stewbilee and CoastFest, another annual event that takes place in the park, when it comes to making changes to the park. He said a study would be conducted to determine where the additions will be located and also suggested future meetings with festival organizers to discuss their concerns in more detail.
“We don’t want to do anything to what you want to do,” Bennett said. “We want to advance it. I don’t think the plans would be untenable.”
We appreciate the URA hearing out the concerns of the two biggest events that take place at the park. Both festivals bring thousands of people to the park every year and should have some input on the changes at the park.
Some changes have also been helpful for the festivals. A new playground at the park was a popular attraction during both festivals. More amenities is not a bad thing for the park, especially if they are integrated with thought and care.
The best thing is everyone seems willing to work together to solve the issue. Done correctly, Mary Ross Park can become a place people go to more than twice a year without sacrificing what makes events like the Stewbilee and CoastFest so special.