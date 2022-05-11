What is the most annoying sound in the world? If you asked enough people, we would be willing to bet an alarm clock (or the alarm setting on your smartphone) would be right up there with fingernails on a chalkboard and someone else’s crying baby.
But the annoying noise that wakes people up every morning serves a purpose. It cuts through the haze and fog of sleep to remind you that it is time to get moving. Of course, that doesn’t stop people from hitting the snooze button to delay the inevitable.
People don’t just procrastinate when it comes to starting their day. We will hit the metaphorical snooze button on a multitude of tasks, even something as important as preparing for the upcoming hurricane season.
We touched on the importance of being prepared for the upcoming season a month ago. Well, consider this your second alarm for the season courtesy of the season’s first tropical wave forming off the coast of Africa.
The National Weather Service identified the first tropical wave Monday as an area of moderate to isolated strong convection on the west coast of Africa that is expected to head west and pass well south of the Cabo Verde Islands.
Whether this wave coalesces into Alex, the first name on this year’s hurricane storm list, remains to be seen. It should serve as a reminder to all that now is the time to get ready should a tropical storm or hurricane set its sights on the Golden Isles.
Start by making sure you have a plan in place should a storm head this way and make sure everyone in your household knows the plan. Learn what evacuation routes you might take in the event one is ordered, and where you might stay. Don’t forget about any pets when making these plans.
Be sure to have a kit with supplies you will need ready to go if you have to leave. Basic supplies you might need include water, food, first aid kit, extra batteries and portable chargers for devices. There are also things you might need that are specific to your household such as baby supplies, children’s activities and pet food. Check www.ready.gov/kit for a complete list of options to consider when making your kit.
Our area has been lucky the past few years. Hurricane Dorian skirted by us in 2019 with some minor damage and Tropical Storm Elsa dumped a bunch of rain that led to some local flooding in 2021, but we have been spared the big hits the last couple of years.
That may make some people complacent, but remember the damage done by Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Irma in 2017. The Isles has been hit hard before, and it could happen again. That’s why it is important to prepare now so that you are ready should that day arrive.