It is safe to say that first responders in the Golden Isles are hoping for a less hectic week this week than the one they just finished. In the span of four days, the Glynn County Emergency Management Agency had to deal with two possible disasters of a completely different nature.

It started early Monday morning with an explosion and subsequent fires at Symrise near the county line with Camden that led to the evacuation of surrounding neighborhoods in both counties. By 6 p.m. Monday, the evacuation order was lifted and people were able to return to their homes.

More from this section

PorchFest 2022 brings big crowd to downtown Brunswick

PorchFest 2022 brings big crowd to downtown Brunswick

PorchFest 2022, expected to be the largest in the local event's history since it began in 2018, brought many to the historic downtown neighborhoods of Brunswick on Sunday afternoon. Organizers planned for 60 bands and performers on at least 50 porches. Food trucks and other vendors also set …

Veterans honored in Kingsland ceremony

Veterans honored in Kingsland ceremony

Capt. Christopher Bohner, commanding officer at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, explained the contributions made by veterans during his keynote speech at Friday’s Veterans Day ceremony in Kingsland.