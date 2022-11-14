It is safe to say that first responders in the Golden Isles are hoping for a less hectic week this week than the one they just finished. In the span of four days, the Glynn County Emergency Management Agency had to deal with two possible disasters of a completely different nature.
It started early Monday morning with an explosion and subsequent fires at Symrise near the county line with Camden that led to the evacuation of surrounding neighborhoods in both counties. By 6 p.m. Monday, the evacuation order was lifted and people were able to return to their homes.
Three days later, the Isles had to deal with the wrath of a rare, late-season hurricane. Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday morning just south of Vero Beach, Florida. The fast-moving storm curled through the Florida peninsula, turning back north east into Georgia.
Though it made landfall a decent chuck away from the Isles, we certainly felt the effects of the storm. Nicole had a massive wind field of 460 miles that brought tropical storm force winds and storm surge to our area.
The storm hit the hardest Thursday morning when the high tide rolled into the coast. A full moon cycle already had tide levels pretty high, but the storm surge pushed the waters over the brink.
The result was major flooding in parts of Brunswick and St. Simons Island. The F.J. Torras Causeway was closed for hours as it was inundated with storm surge that pushed marsh wrack onto the causeway to the point that it clogged up some of the holes in the barrier that divides the four-lane highway.
The waters receded after a few hours, and the surge at the next high tide wasn’t as bad. There was some damage done to the area, most notably the crosswalk at Gould’s Inlet being destroyed by the pounding surf, but our area was fortunate. Had this been a direct hit, parts of our community may look like the parts of Florida that were unfortunately in Nicole’s path.
Considering the week they had, our local EMA and first responders should be proud of the work they did in handling such different problems.
Firefighters and hazmat units put their own lives on the line to fight the dangerous fires at Symrise. Three days later, they were helping keep the community safe by closing flooded roads and keeping the community up to date on issues caused by Nicole.
We are grateful for the hard work of all the men and women that helped protect the Isles during such a chaotic few days. Hopefully the coming weeks will be more calm for all of us.