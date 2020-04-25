It can be hard to understand the consequences of something when you can’t see it for yourself or if it doesn’t happen in your area. It’s easy to shrug something off if the worst of the consequences aren’t right in front of you or in your neighborhood.
While we know that many Golden Isles residents have taken COVID-19 seriously, it would only be human nature to wonder if all of these social distancing and quarantine measures were necessary. Glynn County has only a few cases and no one from our area had died from the virus.
That is no longer the case as a person from Glynn and a person from Camden County were reported as the first virus-related deaths in our area Thursday.
Our hearts go out to the family and friends of both individuals who lost their lives to this insidious invader.
These weren’t the first deaths in the Coastal Health District as Chatham County in particular has been hit very hard. Now that Glynn and Camden each have their first deaths, the true consequences of this pandemic have come home.
It is important to remember that as we start to slowly reopen our state, that we still need to observe social distancing to continue to help curb the spread of this disease. That was the message Coastal Health District Director Dr. Lawton Davis wanted to emphasize when he held a video press conference on Tuesday.
Davis said the shelter-in-place order is still in effect through the end of April, meaning that people still should not be leaving their homes unless they have to. Just because you can go to a tattoo shop and get some new ink doesn’t mean that you should. It wouldn’t hurt to wait at least a little longer.
When you do go outside, it is imperative that you still wear a mask. Anyone who has been to the grocery store recently has no doubt seen many customers and workers wearing masks. Unfortunately, there are still some holding out. We encourage everyone to wear their masks when leaving their house. With our situation improving to the point where reopening certain businesses is possible, let’s not take a step back because an asymptomatic carrier wasn’t wearing a mask.
We know this has been a long ordeal. We are all ready for life to return to normal. In order for that to happen, we still must observe some of these rules that we don’t particularly like a little longer.
We’re getting closer to the finish line. Let’s not run out of gas before we get there.