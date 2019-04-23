Easter Sunday for many is a family holiday. Parents, children, relatives and friends dress up in their spring Sunday best to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
Real life, though, has a way of interfering with our best laid plans. That’s what happened when Brunswick firefighters had to drop everything they were doing to put out a fire at Logistec at 8:15 a.m. Sunday morning.
This isn’t the first time fire has been an issue at Logistec. In fact, it is at least the third since 2015. The company stores wood pellets at the Port of Brunswick, which have an unfortunate habit of spontaneously combusting. The wood pellets are bought locally and shipped to Europe to be used as biofuel in power plants.
The worst fire to happen at Logistec was in 2015. The enormous blaze went on for 12 hours and drew more than 70 firefighters from around the region to put it out.
That 2015 fire also destroyed the building where the pellets are stored. The new aluminum and steel warehouse includes enhanced safety features like a state-of-the-art sprinkler system.
Of course, with so much wood in packed into one location, combustion still happens. It happened in 2018 and it happened again Sunday. It’s something Brunswick Fire Chief Randy Mobley is frustratingly familiar with, telling The News “It’s the same old thing.”
We don’t know if anything more can be done on Logistec’s end to further prevent these fires. What we do know is that we are grateful to have firefighters who will drop everything in a moment’s notice to help put out a potentially dangerous blaze.
Mobley said that all available firefighters from both Brunswick fire stations responded to the fire, but the help didn’t stop there. Numerous off-duty city firefighters also were called to join the firefight, giving up their Easter holiday to help contain the fire. County firefighters also chipped in to help, standing watch over the two city fire stations while city firefighters tried to corral the blaze.
The blaze was brought under control, but not without risks. A city firefighter went to the hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning while five Logistec employees were treated at the scene.
In case we needed another example of just how lucky we are in the Isles to have dedicated first responders who will put their lives on the lines to save others, Easter Sunday provided one.
We are thankful that nobody was seriously injured, that the blaze didn’t cause too much damage and that our first responders and firefighters are always there when we need them.