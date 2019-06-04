The pictures that circulated around social media on the fire that engulfed the top half of the Microtel Inn and Suites in Brunswick seemed like they were straight out of a 1970s disaster movie. But this was no movie set, it was a real fire with real danger present.
County firefighters got the call on the fire at 5:19 p.m. and immediately sprang into action. When they arrived, they found a fire climbing up the front left corner of the three-story building and spreading across the top to the far corner of the motel.
The fire would ultimately all but destroy the top story with water, smoke and heat damage left throughout the building. Of course, it could have been much worse. Forty-four of the motel’s 62 rooms were occupied when the fire happened. Thankfully, no lives were lost and no injuries were reported.
Glynn County firefighters weren’t the only ones at the scene. The Brunswick Fire Department, McIntosh County Fire Department and Glynn County volunteer firefighters all took part in combating the blaze. With 11 fire trucks and other vehicles battling the blaze, the fire was corralled within 45 minutes.
Most of us on Saturday afternoon are enjoying a day off. Maybe you went to the beach or maybe you were getting ready to go grab a bite to eat or enjoy a movie. For most people, Saturday is a day off.
It was probably suppose to be a day off for some of the firefighters. Instead of getting to enjoy a relaxing day, our first responders leapt into action when the Golden Isles needed them. A total of 43 firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze. We salute each and every one of them for helping quell the fire.
We also hope the fire serves as a valuable lesson. It is believed right now that the fire was started when a lit cigarette was thrown into some dry mulch.
Besides it being littering, disposing of a cigarette by just chunking it wherever is incredibly dangerous. It’s been a little while since we’ve received a significant rain, so the area is already pretty dry. You are just asking for trouble when you don’t properly discard your cigarettes.
Hopefully, this unfortunate example will help others take the extra few seconds to properly dispose of their cigarettes going forward.