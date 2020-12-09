It is starting to look and feel like Christmas as the weather turns cold, and holiday decorations dot many front yards across the Isles. It is truly one of the best times of the year. Unfortunately, cold weather and holiday cooking can lead to more house fires.
Nobody knows that better than the Southeast Georgia Chapter of the Red Cross, which helps those affected by such disasters. The organization said it has responded to five house fires since Nov. 24, including two fires about 30 minutes apart from each other on Dec. 3.
Statistics from the U.S. Fire Administration back up just how dangerous winter can be when it comes to house fires. According to the agency, half of all home heating fires occur in December, January and February with one in every seven home fires and one in every five home fire deaths involving heating equipment.
The agency urges people to keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from heat sources such as fireplaces, wood stoves, radiators or space heaters. Using your oven to heat your home should be avoided as it is both a fire hazard and can create toxic fumes. If you have a fireplace, make sure your chimney is cleaned and inspected every year before you start throwing logs on the fire.
Another big cause of home fires this time of year is cooking. Those numbers see a drastic rise around Thanksgiving and Christmas. The Red Cross has a few reminders to make sure you don’t have a problem in the kitchen.
The first is basic but effective — don’t leave food that is cooking unattended. Turn off the stove if you have to leave the kitchen.
Like with heaters, it’s important to keep anything that can burn away from the stove as well. That means storing items such as dishtowels, bags, boxes, paper and other items at least three feet away from the area. Be sure children and pets stay away from the oven too when it is in use.
Other helpful tips include not wearing loose clothing while cooking, turning off the burner when frying foods if you start to see grease boiling or smoke and removing the pan. Keep a pan lid nearby so you can smother out any fires. It’s also not a bad idea to make sure your smoke alarms are working properly.
We know the holiday season can be busy, but please pay attention to how you are heating your environment and when preparing meals. Stay warm and enjoy your food, but please do so safely.