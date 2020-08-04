Tell an individual a certain action could endanger life, even his own, and there might be a 50-50 chance of compliance. Tell that same individual the action could lead to a hefty fine and the likelihood of compliance will improve significantly.
As disturbing as it might sound, it’s true. People tend to be more willing to gamble with their safety than they are with their money. Consider the number of dangerous traffic infractions witnessed daily on highways and at traffic signals when law enforcement or cameras are not around.
The city of Tybee Island accepts this as a truism and is doing something Glynn County and Jekyll Island might want to consider in the near future. Tybee is threatening to fine individuals who reject posted warnings and venture out onto sandbars, which disappear at high tide. The cost of the violation: a whopping $1,000. That’s bound to get attention.
Just like at the beaches in Glynn County, the sandbars at Tybee are inviting but risky. Posted warnings advise people of potential jeopardy, but there are those who ignore the caution and venture out onto sand. Consequently, some do not make it back to shore alive when the tide changes. They forfeit their lives on what was supposed to be a fun day at the beach.
Tybee Island is not the only city on the southeastern Atlantic Coast to launch an attack on the wallets of people who gamble with their own safety. In the 1970s, following a number of drownings, the Isle of Palms in South Carolina posted signs warning people that swimming in Breach Inlet could be hazardous to their health. One or two drownings later, the city switched out the postings with ones notifying the public of the imposition of fines against anyone caught in the water at the inlet.
Of course, given the sometimes hard-to-explain irrationality of our species, even fines have failed to discourage some. This is evident at Breach Inlet. Some toss all caution to the wind and risk it all, money and life. The Isle of Palms has since added surveillance.
Nevertheless, there are fewer drownings there today. That makes the threat of fines worth the time and effort.
Tybee Island apparently sees it that way. Glynn County might want to consider a similar perspective.