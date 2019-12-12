The Golden Isles has a thriving arts community. Between talented actors and directors staging plays, galleries filled with the works of art and everything in-between, we are lucky to have so many accomplished artists in our area.
Considering that, it is not a big surprise that our area’s youth would also have plenty of talent of their own.
The Glynn Academy one act play team showcased that talent against seven other Class 6A schools at the Georgia High School Association’s one act play state championship, and brought a state title back to the Isles.
They did so by tackling one of the most renowned plays in the world that deals with tough subject matter. “Rent” is a rock musical that explores the stories of a community in New York City’s Alphabet City during the HIV/AIDS crisis of the 1980s.
The challenge of bringing something like “Rent” to a one act play competition is quite significant. Along with the inherent challenge of bringing a beloved product to life, the play also had to be condensed to fit within the 55-minute parameters of the competition.
The performers prepared for the challenge the same way football teams get ready for a big game — they put in the work. Preparations began at the start of the school year, and it was aided by Glynn Academy offering a performance class that allowed students to rehearse during school hours as well as outside of class.
It is important that students have the class not only to learn about fine arts, but also get a chance to perform what they’ve learned. Too many school districts have, in the past, trimmed fine arts budgets when times get tough.
Whether it is music, performance or painting, fine arts education gives students an avenue to express themselves creatively. No matter how that creativity manifests, it will serve them well even if they don’t become a famous actor, playwright or musician.
The Glynn Academy one act team should be proud of their hard work and dedication to their craft. We credit all the students who put in countless hours to put on the best show they could.
We also want to give praise to Joshua Sinyard, Glynn Academy’s director of theatre, who picked the play and helped the students reach their full potential. We hope the community will come together to help the team in their efforts to buy championship rings for all involved. They are more than worthy of such an honor. Those interested in sponsoring the team can email Sinyard at joshua.sinyard@glynn.k12.ga.us.
If you want to see just how good these kids are, we encourage everyone to come out for the full-length show at Glynn Academy at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 29 through Feb. 1. Find out just how talented these performers are for yourself.