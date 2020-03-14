Not every child is an angel; not every adult has the patience of Job to gingerly deal with all the briars that can sometimes come packaged with children. Consequently, clashes occur, some worse than others.
A recent news article reminded the community of this plain and simple truth. A school bus driver, who is no longer with the public school system, was charged with battery in her dealings with one of her young riders.
We’re not accusing anyone of anything, and we’re certainly not taking sides. A court will have to unravel the story on that particular child-adult encounter.
What we can say is that clashes between drivers and riders seem to be happening with increasingly frequency across the nation. So what gives? More unruly children? Cranky or impatient adults? Both?
Cameras on buses give authorities a glimpse of these incidents, though they seldom tell the whole story. Nevertheless, they’re better than nothing — in the eyes of the law anyway.
Perhaps what’s really needed is an adult riding shotgun — someone watching students from the back of the bus. This would be beneficial in several ways, with safety being the main byproduct. A driver would be able to keep his or her eyes peeled on the road and traffic ahead when someone else is monitoring riders from behind.
Children also may be more inclined to behave or keep their hands to themselves if they know there’s a set of eyes on them at all times.
Not every child would be bothered by that fact unfortunately, but it’s fair to say most would.
But nix that idea. There are two problems with this proposed solution. One, the cost; two, convincing an adult it would be a job worth having. Just finding bus drivers willing to shuttle dozens of children to and from school is difficult enough. Asking one to be a referee — well, that would be pushing it a bit.
In olden days, a mom or dad might gladly volunteer to step into the role of supervisor for a week, and at no cost to taxpayers. Times changed, and people changed along with them. Few would be willing to accept such a liability today, and it’s doubtful the school system would even allow it.
That leaves school officials with only this course of action: strive to find the best drivers for the amount of money they’re willing to pay and hope for good conduct among its thousands of riders. Parents can help by reminding sons and daughters to behave.