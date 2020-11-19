One might almost be inclined to understand the “Ah, shucks, folks, everything is hunky-dory” reaction of election officials to the discovery of several thousand uncounted votes here and several thousand uncounted votes there. After all, what’s 4,000 votes to officials who are in charge of protecting and defending the integrity of an election where five million votes were cast?
But it’s a response that is hardly satisfactory to those following close races in Georgia, including the race for the nation’s presidency and Georgia’s two U.S. Senate seats. How many more untallied votes are out there in the state’s 159 counties? From this day forth, will statewide audits of votes be the rule rather than the exception?
Definitely food for thought given two recent discoveries by election officials in at least two Georgia counties. Just recently it was announced that a memory card containing 2,755 votes had not been uploaded in Fayette County. Officials bumped into the error during the state-mandated audit.
A similar oversight occurred in Floyd County, where those in charge of tallying votes found upwards of 2,500 ballots that had not been scanned and added to the grand totals.
After the two oversights were combined with the state total, the gap between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden in Georgia narrowed to just 13,000 votes. A recount likely is in the offing.
Who knows how many other mistakes might be uncovered during the Secretary of State’s compulsory audit. Moreover, who knows what difference they could make in the runoff election between U.S. Sen. David Perdue, the Republican, and his Democratic challenger, Jon Ossoff. Before the discovery of the uncounted votes, the race between the two was close enough to force it into a Jan. 5 runoff.
If the newly found votes are added to their totals, a runoff may be unnecessary.
There may be even more votes somewhere out there in limbo land. Counties had until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday to complete the audit of votes cast in the presidential race. Who knows what else the audit might shake out.
Voters, Republicans and Democrats, deserve elections that are free of errors. It’s difficult to understand how they can even occur when so many are looking over each other’s shoulders, but they happen just the same.
It is incumbent upon Georgia’s office of Secretary of State to work on ways to prevent a repeat of these errors. The future of democracy depends on a viable solution.
In the meantime, state officials should determine the impact of the 5,000-plus newly discovered votes on current elections, particularly those advancing to runoffs.