Tired of hearing about critical shortages of essential medical supplies, U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter is joining U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., in proposing a plan to return their manufacture to the USA. They’ve dubbed their legislation the MADE in America Act.
The acronym MADE stands for Manufacturing API, Drugs and Excipients. API is an acronym for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.
Rep. Carter, the Pooler Republican whose district includes Glynn and surrounding counties, is fully aware the United States will have to do more than simply ask industries to return or locate to U.S. soil. Most scampered overseas to nations like China because of the availability of cheap labor and less restrictive controls. They saved a bundle by uprooting their processes and plopping them down within the borders of countries starved for jobs and economic development.
Congress even helped them. In addition to other monetary incentives, it passed free trade pacts with foreign governments around the globe. Getting them back will be a super-sized undertaking.
Rep. Carter and Sen. Scott think they have just the magic to do it. Any industry that agrees to reestablish itself in specified areas to be known as American Opportunity Zones will receive special incentives, including tax breaks.
While their plan to lure vital industries back to these shores sounds potentially fruitful, it may be flawed. American Opportunity Zones, for example, would include targeted regions in U.S. territories. That includes Puerto Rico, where the destruction caused by Hurricane Maria in 2017 made Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman’s March to the Sea in 1864 look like an ice cream run.
Maria took out much of nation’s rickety infrastructure, shutting down industries like Baxter International, a major supplier of IV bags used by hospitals and emergency teams to deliver life-saving medicine intravenously to injured or sick patients. All three of the company’s plants were knocked out of operation, creating frightening shortages.
The federal Food and Drug Administration kept a close eye on the sharply decreased availability of 80 drug products manufactured in Puerto Rico, including 40 drugs. Puerto Rico is a major producer of pharmaceuticals, manufactures drugs for cancer, diabetes and heart disease. The territory’s leading exports are medicine and medical supplies, in fact. The list includes blood thinners and arthritis drugs.
With climatologists and other weather experts forecasting more highly destructive storms in the future, Puerto Rico might be a risky place to relocate more makers of medical supplies.
While no place is perfectly safe, there are communities in the states where a large producer of important medicines and medical supplies would be far safer than in Puerto Rico. Rep. Carter and Sen. Scott should know that.