Anyone familiar the children’s game Red Light, Green Light has a fairly good idea of what a company is going through in its desire to open a landfill and an industrial park in Brantley County. After receiving a green light from a former county commission and after incurring expenses, it is now facing a red light from a new county commission.
A state senator is getting involved with the introduction of legislation that would prevent the creation of the landfill by declaring all property within three miles of the Satilla River off limits to dumping. Another red light, though this one remains to be seen since a state House committee this week deferred action on the measure. The bill passed in the Senate.
According to a former Georgia Environmental Protection Division director, the project received an initial go-ahead from his office. That division head has since left the state agency and is now a lawyer with a private legal firm that is pressing for a green light on behalf of the developer. The plan still must receive final approval from the EPD, he reminded the House committee Tuesday.
More information, the House committee is requesting. Great idea. The main question, of course, since the project was initially approved by the county commission and the EPD, is whether a landfill at the proposed site would pose a danger to the Satilla River. If so, is the level of threat tantamount to that of an asteroid destroying a city on the planet (0.1 percent, according to NASA) or that of a first-timer trying to tiptoe across a wide canyon on a tightrope during a Category 5 hurricane? Is this a case of a genuine threat or mere second thoughts? Or is it a wish based purely on aesthetics?
If the threat is authentic, then the EPD should do its duty and decline to permit it. On the other hand, if the threat is low enough to ignore but the community would still prefer it to locate elsewhere, then the county might consider another option. Politely ask the developer to drop the project and reimburse all expenses.
Drawing new investment is never easy. Inviting investors in only to shoo them away later is the wrong signal to be sending, especially in these troubled times.