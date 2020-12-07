Whenever a proposal or request is made to honor someone’s achievements by putting their name on a building, street or park, the well-meaning gesture can be unintentionally offensive to others. That is what happened when Glynn County Commissioner Bob Coleman proposed renaming the new Glynn County Veterans Memorial Park after Golden Isles stalwart Robert Torras Sr.
The move was met with some backlash from the community, most notably veterans. It’s important to note that their objection didn’t have anything to do with Torras’ character or achievements — he was a veteran of the Air Force. It had more to do with the park being for all veterans, not one veteran, which could get lost if it was named for a specific person.
After getting community feedback, Coleman decided to pull back his proposal. We applaud the commissioner for taking the concerns of citizens to heart and deciding not to move forward with his plan. It was the right thing to do.
That being said, we hope the commission can find another way to honor Torras’ legacy. The engineer, entrepreneur and philanthropists left an indelible mark on the Golden Isles. If anyone deserves to have his name on something, it is he.
His story is one that should inspire all entrepreneurs. He ran his family-owned business with superior acumen, allowing local businesses such as the Brunswick Landing Marina and Kut-Kwick Corp. to thrive.
But his legacy is more than the success of his businesses. Torras was on the front lines when it came to wanting to make the Golden Isles better. We are thankful that he joined the fight to keep the county from building a new jail on a prime piece of real estate in downtown Brunswick. That would have been a colossal mistake that would have inhibited the growth taking place right now in downtown Brunswick.
Ever the engineer, he also sought to improve the area’s infrastructure. He knew that problem areas like the gateway onto St. Simons Island need to be revamped. Anyone who has tried to get onto or get off of the island during peak traffic times will tell you it’s quite the hassle. Hopefully, the county commission realizes it too.
The veterans memorial park wasn’t the right fit, but we should find another way to honor the life and legacy that Torras left on the Isles.