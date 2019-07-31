Life can be unrelenting and unforgiving at times. Sometimes because of circumstances out of your control, a huge curveball comes out of nowhere and derails all of you preconceived plans.
How we respond when life tests us says a lot about who we are as a person. Are you the type that gives up or are you going to dig in and fight back against the problem in front of you?
That is why we love highlighting stories like Joy Hughes. The local sculptor’s work will be on display at Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island, along with fellow local artist Lydia Thompson, in an August exhibit. The exhibit’s opening reception is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Hughes focuses on the details in her sculptures of animals. She takes her inspiration from life — photos of nature she picks up. She also mixes in some more mythical works like mermaids.
Her studio and works of art are just examples of her talent, they are examples of her perseverance in the face of adversity.
In 1996, Hughes suffered an accidental fall down some stairs that left her with a traumatic brain injury. She was in a body cast for months and endured numerous surgeries.
Her outlook was bleak even two years after the accident.
Her husband, Ron, decided to try something different. Remembering that she told him about a time she sculpted a foal out of Alabama clay, Ron brought her a block of clay and told her to make something. It took some time, but Joy eventually stayed up until 3 a.m. sculpting a number of animals.
“The creativity I discovered within me gave me back the feeling of self-worth that my injuries had taken from me,” she said. “Sculpture literally gave me back my life.”
Perhaps no quote has ever rang as true as when Joy Hughes told The News that “God shuts door, but he opens windows.”
If you run into a roadblock in your life, keep your eyes peeled for the window. You may be going through a tough time now, but there is a light at the end and another path that can lead to happiness and joy.
Nobody wants to go through tough times but if we can persevere through them, the rewards are often worth it.