Brunswick and the Golden Isles are coming up on what many consider their favorite time of year. Thanksgiving is just weeks away, and Christmas is never far behind.
Both holidays are a time of giving — a time of giving thanks for what we have and a celebration of love. Christmas Day is when Christians around the world celebrate the greatest gift of all.
There are many ways to show thanks and appreciation. There are even more ways to show gratitude for the birth that changed the world. Both can be accomplished by remembering the less fortunate.
Ensuring that every individual and family in the community has the means to observe Thanksgiving with a hearty meal and has an adequate supply of nutritious food to sustain them through the holidays is a good start. Food banks and organizations like the Salvation Army in Brunswick are usually hit hard during the holidays by single-parent families, among others, desperate to provide at least some semblance of a Thanksgiving feast to their children.
Those who supply them canned goods and other nonperishable food do their best to accommodate all requests, though it is not always possible to do so. Inventory can run out rather quickly when demand is high.
Everyone can pitch in. Set up a food collection box at your place of business or canvas the street or neighborhood in teams for donations of canned goods. Churches can really be an asset by encouraging their congregations to bring food donations to weekly services. Assign a youth group to monitor the contributions.
There is a tendency, wrong as it is, among some to think less of those who seek assistance to feed themselves or their families. What they fail to take into account are circumstances. Sickness or general poor health — hospital and doctor bills, as well as medicine for a child or devoted parent — can have a steamroller effect on the family budget, flattening it out beyond recognition. COVID-19 has added to the problem.
There are other ways to help. Volunteer to stand by a red kettle and ring the bell for the Salvation Army. Enable the charity organization to staff the annual drive without having to pay for sentinels. Make it to where every penny, quarter and dollar donated goes to those in need. Get the street or neighbors to volunteer to take a turn at a particular kettle. Ask employees to join an effort to man one or solicit the involvement of the congregation.
Act like a community. Help your neighbors.