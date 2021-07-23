It’s not unusual to find the parking area around the Pier Village on St. Simons Island full this time of year. The summer tourism season is in full bloom right now, and the Pier Village has always been a staple stop for out-of-town visitors. Ever since Sept. 8, 2019, the capsizing and removal of the Golden Ray from St. Simons Sound has also drawn plenty of onlookers to the area.
This week, though, the Pier Village has played host to a different kind of island visitor — a film crew. Filming took place Wednesday in the area for the new Netflix series “Pieces of Her.” The upcoming series is based on a 2018 novel by Karin Slaughter.
For a few hours on Wednesday, some of the shops that populate the Pier Village area were cast as their Belle Isle versions to fit the location of the series, like St. Simons Bait Shop becoming the Belle Isle Bait Shop.
Of course filming for a movie or TV show requires blocking off roads that the public may use on a daily basis. While this can be inconvenient, it is worth it to be an important part of one of the state’s biggest industries.
Georgia’s film industry has bounced back in a big way from the early days of the pandemic. According to a story Wednesday from Capitol Beat News Service, movie and TV productions accounted for a record $4 billion in direct spending during the 2021 fiscal year. That is almost double what the industry brought to the state the previous year amid the worst of the pandemic.
There is a reason why you see the Made in Georgia logo at the end of the credits for some of the largest movies and TV series in the world. The state, beginning in 2008, incentivized filmmakers to bring their productions to Georgia with tax credits. That groundwork, combined with Georgia opening up to productions earlier than other states during the pandemic, led to the industry’s record year in the state.
Our area is no stranger when it comes to Hollywood productions, with a variety of locations being used in recent years by various productions. “Mutants” took over Jekyll Island to film the 2011 release of “X-Men: First Class.” Downtown Brunswick stood in Ybor City, Florida, in Ben Affleck’s 2016 film “Live by Night.” Beach scenes for 2013’s “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues” and 2019’s “Doctor Sleep” were shot on St. Simons Island.
We are grateful for the work that our state does to nurture this burgeoning industry. We are also thankful to the filmmakers who see the value the Isles has to offer their productions and the work done locally to recruit such endeavors to our area. We hope to see more productions in our area in the future.