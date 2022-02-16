Roman philosopher Seneca is credited with coining the phrase “Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity.” Modern day adaptations like to substitute success in place of luck.
Either way, the message is the same — if you are diligent in your preparation, you will be ready to succeed when the right opportunity presents itself. That message has definitely applied to the Golden Isles when it comes to luring more movie and TV productions to the area.
The latest movie to set up shop in the area is a musical production of “The Color Purple.” Warner Bros. put out a casting call for extras as it films up and down the Georgia coast — including locally on Jekyll Island.
The past few years have seen filmmakers take advantage not only of the Golden Isles’ aesthetic, but the state’s generous incentives to film and TV productions.
Last year saw Marvel Studios shoot scenes for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — the sequel to 2018 film “Black Panther” — at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in November. A few months earlier, Netflix filmed scenes for its upcoming TV show “Pieces of Her” in the Pier Village on St. Simons Island.
While the Golden Isles has attracted the eye of filmmakers in the past, it is worth noting how frequently the area has served as the backdrop for feature films and TV shows since 2010. “X-Men: First Class” brought the mutants of its comics books to life on Jekyll Island in 2010. “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues” in 2013 and “Doctor Sleep” in 2018 took advantage of beaches of St. Simons Island for filming. Ben Affleck turned parts of downtown Brunswick in Ybor City, Florida, circa the 1920s for his film “Live By Night” in 2015.
The small screen has also taken notice. Along with “Pieces of Her,” shows such as “The Walking Dead,” and “Royal Pains” have filmed scenes locally.
The Golden Isles has its foot in the door with the film industry. Word is out that our area has a variety of distinct locations that make a great backdrop for shows and movies and that we are willing to work with productions to accommodate their needs.
This is all very good news for our area. These productions not only bring notoriety to our area, but they also bring hundreds of people to the Isles to stay in our hotels, eat at our restaurants and shop in our stores.
This success was not overnight. We can thank years of work by Scott McQuade and the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau for promoting our area to film and TV producers. Their efforts, along with the work of other stakeholders, has brought in a steady stream of productions to the area.
We look forward to seeing more of the Golden Isles on the big and small screen in the future.