The D. Ray James Federal Corrections Facility, a privately owned and operated prison some 50 miles from here, received some good news this past week. It will not be unceremoniously jettisoned from the federal prison system by year’s end.
The Bureau of Federal Prisons had notified the facility earlier this year that it was no longer in need of its services. What inmates it housed would soon be transferred to openings in the federal prison system created by the early release of felons because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That announcement sent a shock wave through the small community of Folkston, the seat of the government of Charlton County. Without inmates to quarter and guard, the D. Ray James Federal Corrections Facility would have no alternative but to shut down, which would have severely injured the surrounding economy. In addition to 350 jobs that would have been lost, businesses benefiting from employed individuals would have suffered.
That’s not going to happen now, at least not until 2021. Reminding the Federal Bureau of Prisons of the role private lockups play were U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler and U.S. Reps. Buddy Carter and Doug Collins, all Georgia Republicans. Rep. Carter took the lead in the charge. He and fellow members of the Peach State’s delegation to Washington noted their concerns and dismay over the situation in a letter to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
This is how it’s supposed to work. The men and women who represent the community and speak for it in Congress need to stand up on occasion and remind bureaucrats of cost-saving measures they themselves initially encouraged and which actually worked for the agency and the American taxpayers.
The delegation’s work is not finished, though. Some time next year, the Federal Bureau of Prisons will likely revisit its decision and opt to proceed with pulling all inmates out of the D. Ray James Federal Corrections Facility. It may be counting on members of Congress to be less attuned to the problems of rural Southeast Georgia town after the election.
If it does, it will be mistaken. Rep. Carter, who has always stood up for the First District and its constituents, will fight just as hard to keep the facility open in 2021. He will as long as it is serving a need, like keeping felons off the streets, and saving tax dollars.