Thanksgiving is a time when many people across the country reflect on what they are thankful for in their lives. All the negativity across the world, though, can make this exercise difficult for many.
Inflation continues to be a major problem for households around the nation. Everyone is feeling the pinch at the gas pump and grocery store at a time of the year when travel plans are being made to feast with family and friends.
The world stage is a quagmire of conflicts and threats of violence. Vladimir Putin continues to prosecute a war against a sovereign nation for no justifiable reason. Meanwhile, North Korea keeps rattling its saber at its neighbors and the United States with threats of missile attacks.
Add on all the other negative things that happen on a daily basis, and it’s easy to see how the power of positivity can get lost in an uncertain world.
This is the perfect time of year, though, to show that gratitude is not a lost concept.
There is a lot to be grateful for this year in the Golden Isles. For starters, we are grateful for the first responders who protect life and property in our area.
It has been a tough year for all of our first responders due to issues such as staffing shortages. That hasn’t affected their ability to shine when needed as we saw a couple of weeks ago when the Symrise explosion and Hurricane Nicole hit just days apart from each other.
Hopefully the governments making the decision can give all of our first responders the resources they need to be fully staffed in the near future.
We are also grateful for all the teachers, support staff and others who continue to ensure students get the best education possible. Graduation rates and other metrics show their efforts have been very fruitful.
We are also grateful for the generosity of the Golden Isles. It’s not a secret that our community is very giving when it comes to helping those in need. There are countless nonprofits doing tremendous work in our area to help people going through a wide range of problems. That can only happen through the dedication of those involved with the nonprofits and the financial support from the community.
We are thankful for all of this and many more, but most of all, we are thankful for all of our readers, advertisers and supporters. Your continued support allows us to provide the services we do for the community. Thank you for your continued patronage in these trying times.
Happy Thanksgiving to everyone in the Golden Isles and beyond.