When an adult is hungry, an individual or organization will step forward to feed him. When a child is hungry, an entire community will step forward.
An entire community. That is what hopefully will happen with the call to Brunswick and the Golden Isles to participate in the nonprofit Eat’n Together program.
The goal is very altruistic. It is to ensure that every child in the public school system is able to pick a midday meal from a full lunch menu.
As it is now, a child whose school lunch fund falls short is served what is commonly referred to an “alternative lunch.” The alternative meal usually is a sandwich. While filling, a sandwich hardly meets the recommended daily nutritional needs of a growing child.
Eat’n Together was founded in November 2022 to pay the cost of a full lunch for these children.
The way it works is simple, but it requires the support of the business community and their customers. People making purchases are asked if they want to donate to the Eat’n Together program by “rounding up” the cost of purchases to the higher dollar amount.
Proceeds are collected by the program and go to pay for full lunches for boys and girls from households that, for one reason or another, fail to provide the proper amount of money to cover the cost of lunch served at school.
Yes, it will add to a business owner’s time and expand an employee’s routine, but is there a more noble endeavor than feeding children?
The pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters add up. One business that is participating in the program reported raising $400 in a single week. And to date, since its launching just five months ago, Eat’n Together has generated $18,000 through participants, private donations and grants, reports the founder of the program, Alec Eaton. That buys a lot of meals for a lot of developing children.
It goes to show how receptive businesses are to joining a good cause and how warm-hearted residents are when it comes to helping a child.
More participants will ensure that fewer-to-no children walk away from the school lunch counter with only a sandwich.