Anyone who wants an up-close look at “user fees gone wild” might take a gander at the rising cost of flood insurance. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is literally pricing people out of their homes or forcing them to take grave financial risks.
In one example outlined in a recent article by The Associated Press, an individual’s flood insurance rate skyrocketed. Overnight it jumped from $446 annually to $1,893.
It is the risk cost calculated by FEMA’s new formula known as Under Risk Rating 2.0. According to FEMA, the rating system is based on factors such as proximity to water and rebuilding cost.
The agency says it is necessary to keep the flood insurance program solvent. Over the years, it has paid out more than it has collected, it laments. FEMA also defends the new rate by noting that most increases are capped at 18% annually. Someone needs to remind FEMA that 18% is not chicken feed to established homeowners on fixed incomes.
Nine U.S. senators representing Democrats and Republicans are already expressing concerns. They fear homeowners will drop the costly policies in states that allow it. That could lead to an even greater economic punch should a major flood event occur, they stress.
FEMA brushed off their concerns until an official request for information revealed that the federal agency knew better. A study it was privy to predicted a huge loss of policyholders.
That set off the ire of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, D-New Jersey, who said, “This report makes it crystal clear that FEMA failed to be transparent with policyholders, Congress and ultimately the American public.” He noted FEMA should have provided information on potential impact without being required to do so under an open records request.
People understand the solvency issue. They understand the liability the government took on when for-profit insurance companies discontinued writing policies for flood protection. People are the federal government, after all.
But there is something FEMA and members of Congress in states where flood risk is low or nonexistent — some of the same ones that spend a fortune in tax-dollars just to get water to thirsty businesses and constituents — fail to take into account. They ignore the billions and billions of dollars those in flood zones pay each year in federal taxes and fees.
If nothing else, the government should treat flood insurance policies like they do everything else. Base fees on real risk and on an income-based scale.