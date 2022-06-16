Oil and cars are the bread and butter of most communities in Georgia and across most of these United States. While large cities offer mass transit services to residents and visitors, lower population centers do not. They can ill-afford it. They depend on trucks, vans and vehicles to move people and commerce.
With inflation nipping at profits and salaries, as well as at individual and family budgets, many lack the means to up and switch to all-electric vehicles. Even if they wanted to, the money is simply not there.
Their only hope is for the men and women they elected to Congress and to the White House to show some leadership. It is something they have seen little of in recent times.
Prices at the gas pumps continue to soar, and analysts warn that it is going to get worse, far worse, long before it begins getting any better. Individuals, families, single moms — all who own nonelectric vehicles — are paying more than twice the amount for gas than they were just one year ago.
The cost has already topped $5 for a single gallon of unleaded. It is higher in some states. It will eventually get higher here too.
Answers to this crisis out of Washington have been slow in coming and as effective as shooting a water pistol at the sun during the hottest part of summer. Ideas recommended or proposed, including blending more ethanol with gas, are blank shots at the problem. Because they are, the squeeze on consumers continues.
In Georgia, state leaders have attempted to help by temporarily removing their gasoline tax. That’s something. Every little bit helps.
Do not expect Congress or the president to do the same with the federal motor fuel tax. Expect little help from a leadership so deeply committed to green energy. They will continue to extend their condolences, shake their fists at oil companies and promise a better, greener tomorrow, but don’t count on much more than that.
Clean energy is a great idea. Anything that yields a cleaner planet is. But it is not something that can be accomplished the same way a skilled individual can yank a cloth off a table without upsetting the plates, glasses and silverware on top. It must be accomplished in small steps, else the results can lead to the economic chaos the nation is experiencing today.
Those wielding power in the fantasy world of Washington, D.C., understand that. They just refuse to acknowledge it.
Incidentally, those living and working in Washington and surrounding communities have an advantage over most Americans. They can take the train, subway or bus to and from work.