A second wave of COVID-19 is hitting the nation with a rabid vengeance, terrorists are killing American soldiers and as many other men, women and children as they can in Afghanistan, and fellow citizens are being evacuated by the thousands out of harm’s way in the states of California and Louisiana. Problems, problems everywhere, ones that are claiming lives and ones that are threatening lives.
But during all this death, tragedy, destruction and misery, what is the majority leadership in the U.S. House of Representatives focused on? Restoring the Voting Rights Act, a throwback to the 1960s.
The House passed the bill last Tuesday along party lines, 219 for (all Democrats) to 212 against (all Republicans). Supporters say the legislation, a strengthened version of the 1965 act, is necessary to counter what they inaccurately describe as anti-voting measures popping up in Republican-controlled states.
That includes Georgia, of course. Those knocking the state’s new voting laws will say just about anything to drag the new edict through the mud. Most are downright lies or a far out distorted variation of the truth. Opponents will say just about anything — and frankly have — to get attention.
Just this past week, a federal judge upheld a lower court’s ruling that requiring stamps on mail-in ballots does not constitute a poll tax. The Georgia Chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, filing the suit on behalf of the Black Voters Matter Fund in 2020, tried to say it was. It attempted to paint absentee ballot postage as an illegal poll tax. As expected, the courts saw the claim for what it really was: absolute nonsense.
If the state’s new voting law applied to only one particular race, then all the caterwauling about it being discriminatory would be well grounded in fact. It does not, however, pertain to only one race. It is a law written to protect the integrity of elections in Georgia, and it was written for every voter and citizen in the state.
Many will recall when Georgia was one of a handful of remaining states where any state, county or city change to anything to do with voting had to be pre-cleared by the U.S. Department of Justice. Even something as simple as a precinct change required preclearance from the Justice Department. There were times when a ruling in Washington, D.C., on a proposed action in Brunswick took forever. Important alterations and additions to elections were unnecessarily delayed by inept federal bureaucracy.
No state, county or city should have to trudge through that federal quagmire anymore.