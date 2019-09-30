Children and teens are easily impressionable. They are still developing their own sense of what’s right and what’s wrong as they grow up. While there are some life lessons that have to be learned on their own, it’s important to have someone there to help steer them in the right direction.
That is perhaps the biggest role a parent or guardian has in a young person’s life, outside of providing the essentials like food and shelter. That’s why it is so important for a parent or guardian to take an active role in a young person’s education.
Statistics have proven time and time again that parental involvement in the educational process helps students succeed more. Students with involved parents are more likely to earn higher grades and test scores, graduate from high school, develop self confidence and motivation in the classroom and have better social skills and classroom behavior.
Those reasons are why events like Friday’s Million Fathers March to School are important. Students at Altama Elementary School took part in the nationwide event, gathering at the Dollar General parking lot and walking to the school with their fathers. Afterwards, they all shared breakfast at the school.
It’s always special for a kid when they get to spend a little more extra time with their parents than usual. Judging from the parents we talked to, it meant the world to them too.
“It’s always worth it to make time for the kids,” said David Higgs, who participated in the walk with his fifth-grade son Tyler.
We couldn’t agree more with Higgs. The time that parents make for their kids will stick with them forever. When that time is spent on educational endeavors, it shows the child just how important it is to get a good education. And the more parents and other family is involved, the better chance a student has at succeeding in the classroom.
Jennifer Douglas, the parent involvement coordinator at Altama Elementary, said it best when she told us that, “The more family members that are engaged in their academics and in their educational life, the more children will make better gains all the way around.”
We tip our hats to all that made the march happen, from the staff at Altama Elementary to the police that protected the walkers and the sponsors who supported the event. We are especially grateful for all of the fathers and guardians who took the time out of their normal routines to spend some time with their kids and lead by example when it comes to their children’s education.