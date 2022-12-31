When the calendar changes to 2023 Sunday, Glynn County will be able to honestly say it has completed another successful year. The economy is doing better than just OK, millions of investment dollars are on the way and this seaside community is looking forward to another hearty tourist season.
But as is true of most cities and counties, there is always room for improvement.
That is particularly so in Brunswick and the Golden Isles. Despite the fact that 2023 is upon us, a legion of residents in Glynn County still depend on septic tanks for the disposal of waste. This was a major concern to the local health department in the 1980s.
Because of their overall negative impact on the environment, septic tanks are supposed to be a last resort. They remain a first resort in the 21st century in our community. This is frightening when considering they will be an even greater threat to public health if NOAA’s predictions of sea level rise are anywhere near accurate. Many of the household systems on the coast will be compromised.
The Joint Water and Sewer Commission can be pro-active. It can offer residents incentives to connect into public lines where they exist and work out plans to extend the service to unconnected areas. There are locations around the Isles where septic tanks still fail after heavy rain or an extreme high tide. Offering a discounted tap-in fee or low monthly payments might prove fruitful in this regard.
While the JWSC is making plans, it should huddle up with the Glynn County Fire Department to determine unserved areas where water lines would be most beneficial. There are numerous pockets in the county where tankers must haul in the water needed to fight fires. When fire hoses empty a tanker, it must find a place to refill. That’s time of travel and time of refilling away from the fire. Lines with a constant flow of water might enable firefighters to save more lives and property.
Another haunt that will follow the community into the new year is traffic congestion. It is still a major issue on St. Simons Island, and even more so during the summer vacation months. It’s time for Glynn County commissioners to tap the resources that are at their disposal and tackle this age-old, nagging problem with a real solution.