The only thing unique about the hoaxes that targeted Coastal Georgia high schools Wednesday, including our own Brunswick High School, was that one of them happened here. Prank calls about an active shooter at some school in one of the 50 states happen all too frequently, but this one hit at home.
They are not funny. Not in the least bit. In fact, they are dangerous and a wasteful use of police resources.
Anyone caught initiating such a prank, as well as anyone contributing to it, ought to face severe consequences, and we do not mean slapping their parents with a heavy fine. Certainly judges and law enforcement, as well as school officials, can come up with a few ideas that would make these culprits think twice before trying it again.
First, though, school police or other law enforcement agencies must catch them. Offering an attractive monetary reward might go a long way in achieving that result. The tip, as well as any proof that can be offered, could be submitted anonymously. The guilty students would never know which classmate or classmates gave them up to the police.
Obviously it was a coordinated prank. It had to be to draw public attention to at least three high schools, all in different counties. High schools in Savannah and the high school in Camden County went on lock down when they received the bogus active shooter call.
Why the culprits did what they did exceeds understanding. No telling how many months or years they took off the lives off the scores of rightfully frightened and worried parents who have sons and daughters at the pranked institutions. If that is the least bit funny to them, then their issues go far deeper than just run-of-the-mill mischievous children.
All communities encountering the hoax can appreciate the rapid response of school police and outside law enforcement agencies. They treated it as if it was the real McCoy, as they are supposed to do, and determined in rather quick order that, thankfully, there was no truth to the alarm.
In this sometimes malicious world we live in today, it is relieving to know they have the backs of our children.
Catch these culprits. Too bad they can’t be compelled to talk to some of the parents who lost a child in one of the many school shootings that have occurred in this country in recent years.