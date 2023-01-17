Georgia can only hope that diseased politics such as that which has infected leaders in the Fairfax County Public School System in Virginia stay outside the boundaries of the Peach State. What a horrible letdown for the boys and girls who worked hard in high school.

Education officials who are apparently fans of an equal outcome for all students deliberately refrained from notifying the recipients of this year’s national merit awards. In doing so, top performing students applying early for admission into major colleges were unable to note in their applications that they are among an elite group across the nation to receive the prestigious award. For some, it might have proven to be the difference in acceptance or rejection by the college of their choice.

