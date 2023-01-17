Georgia can only hope that diseased politics such as that which has infected leaders in the Fairfax County Public School System in Virginia stay outside the boundaries of the Peach State. What a horrible letdown for the boys and girls who worked hard in high school.
Education officials who are apparently fans of an equal outcome for all students deliberately refrained from notifying the recipients of this year’s national merit awards. In doing so, top performing students applying early for admission into major colleges were unable to note in their applications that they are among an elite group across the nation to receive the prestigious award. For some, it might have proven to be the difference in acceptance or rejection by the college of their choice.
Only a fraction of those with the highest 1.5 million PSAT scores receive this golden honor. It is quite the eye-catcher on any application to any college or university.
Withholding the information occurred at six of Virginia’s public high schools. It goes without saying that the parents of the recipients, as well as the students themselves, are extremely upset.
Naturally, Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who represents the state’s now Republican leadership, was enraged to learn of an action that can lead only to mediocrity, if even that. He has ordered an investigation. He and others want to know who is behind the equal outcomes policy and why anyone could possibly even think it is good idea to force down the standards.
To Gov. Youngkin, it is “an egregious, deliberate attempt to disadvantage” high-performing students.
“[The schools] have a maniacal focus on equal outcomes for all students at all costs. And at the heart of the American dream, is excelling, is advancing, is stretching and recognizing that we have students that have different capabilities,” Youngkin told a news outlet in an interview.
“Some students have the ability to perform at one level, others need more help, and we have to allow students to run as fast as they can, to dream the biggest dreams they can possibly dream and then go get them.”
Sounds like the kind of wisdom that advances technology, improves life and advances civilization. Why is it so difficult to impress that upon those who would have everyone turn away from and ignore those who excel in their studies?