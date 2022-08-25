Stacey Abrams, the Democrat challenging the re-election of incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, gave voters a sneak preview of what they might expect to unfold if they award her the title of chief executive officer of Georgia in the November general election. Science would take a backseat to personal tastes and whims, and the Peach State would load up on additional employees.

Abrams said as much during a campaign stop this week on St. Simons Island. Question is, could taxpayers afford her brand of politics?

