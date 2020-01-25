Extracurricular activities may be seen as unnecessary by some. The name itself implies that a student can do without it and still get a robust education. But there are lessons learned in extracurricular activities that students won’t find in a textbook.
When students are part of a club or part of a team, they learn how to be part of a unit and work together with others to achieve a common goal. They get practical experience in areas such as problem solving, leadership and communication — just to name a few. Two stories this week showed just how valuable so-called “extracurriculars” can be.
Let’s start with the four Glynn Academy students who qualified for the All-State Band. We are incredibly proud of the work senior trombone player Kaylin Cox, sophomore french horn player Sophie Jimmerson, sophomore baritone player Alex Greenfield and freshman french horn player Brendan Johnson put in to earn such an accolade. Being a member of the All-State Band is an amazing accomplishment considering how many people a student has to beat out for the honor.
Cox’s accomplishment shows how valuable extracurricular activities can be when it comes to learning important life lessons. Making All-State Band was a goal Cox set her sights on in her senior year. In order to achieve it, she practiced almost daily for at least an hour to prepare for the audition.
Cox and her fellow All-State members worked hard to reach their goals. That is a lesson that they can take with them and lean on for the rest of their lives.
Extracurriculars also teach students valuable lessons about dealing with rejection. Not every team is going to win every game, and not every person auditioning can make the All-State Band.
A simple fact of life is that sometimes, even despite your best efforts, the ball doesn’t bounce your way. Learning to deal with the aftermath of such issues is an extremely valuable thing in our competitive society.
That was one of the lessons Tristan Clarke, the principal trumpet player for the Coastal Symphony and a member of the Jacksonville Symphony, imparted on a classroom of Frederica Academy students this week. He talked about how rejection is a real thing in the music industry, recalling that he auditioned for several top music schools and was rejected by most. Clarke has also been turned for many jobs in his career.
The wisdom Clarke gave the students will apply to them even if they don’t choose a career in music. He encouraged the students to be their own cheerleaders and to keep trying hard after every rejection.
There are valuable lessons to be learned in these “extracurricular” activities. We encourage every student to find something they are interested in and pursue it. Whether it is a club, a sport, a band or anything else, there are practical lessons to be learned and plenty of friends to make along the way.