Glynn County residents are responsible citizens. They care about their community, their state, their nation and their world.
They are just as concerned about today as they are about all the tomorrows that will follow. Many would even like to leave the world in better shape than they found it.
A recent decision by the Glynn County Commission could make that objective difficult to achieve for some. Commissioners, negotiating new contract terms with the county’s garbage collection service, have decided the biweekly pick up of recyclables will cease being free to residents starting this January. The service will still be available, but only to those who are willing to pay an extra $81 annually.
It could not be helped, commissioners groaned. Because there is less demand for recyclable materials, the contents of the thousands of blue roadside containers lining the streets and highways of the Golden Isles every two weeks is falling short of earning the contractor enough to continue to offer the service for free.
To those living on fixed incomes that are at or merely inches above the poverty line, $81 might as well be $810. It would strain the household budget, compete with the purchase of food or medicine.
Others may opt to drop the service simply in protest of having to pay for something that has been free to them.
At any rate, chances are the contractor will be collecting more garbage and less recyclable materials once the fee goes into effect.
Sadly, tossing more plastic and recyclable paper products into waste bins instead of reusing them only adds to the degradation of the environment, and at a time when there is global concern over its deteriorating health. It was the topic of discussion among government officials, scientists and others on Jekyll Island just this past weekend.
While it’s hard to align with everything that’s being said or proposed to improve or protect the environment, even the most diehard cynic has to agree that it’s better to recycle than throw away materials that can be reused. There’s the added benefit of sparing the environment from refuse that will be around for decades.
We all need to be better stewards of the environment, including commissioners.