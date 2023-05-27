Heads up, Glynn County. The kids are out of school. Watch out for them, please.
It means slowing down when driving down residential streets and through neighborhoods, regardless of how empty or devoid of children they may appear to be. Don’t hit the accelerator just because a street might look clear. Drive as if a child chasing a ball or the family pet could dart out into the road at any second.
Advise those teen drivers in the family to do the same. They are not experienced enough to understand just how deadly a vehicle can be to a small, inattentive child playing close to the street. Warn them not to expect rational thought or behavior from small children.
Do not be afraid to be the nosy neighbor or passerby either. If you see a child doing something that could be endangering his or her life, tell someone, be it the parents of the child or proper authorities. You might be surprised how many lives are saved each year because of a concerned citizen taking the time to inform someone about an action or incident they witnessed that could have put the life of a child in jeopardy.
Do the same when at the beach. If nothing else, at least notify the nearest lifeguard or authority figure when a child is doing something that could be putting his or her safety at risk.
Unfortunately, older, teenage siblings put in charge of younger brothers or sisters when at the beach do not always pay the kind of close attention that is warranted when near or at the ocean’s edge. It can be a precarious situation, especially among young children who associate water exclusively with fun and play, the ones who have no fear.
Act with the same care and concern when young children are by themselves at a river or lake. The state loses young citizens every year to ponds, rivers and lakes. Bodies of water are awfully inviting in the summer heat.
The best precaution of all, in addition to keeping a sharp eye on children at all times when around water, is to make an effort to ensure everyone in the household can swim at least good enough to stay afloat and propel themselves to dry land. Accidents happen. Swimming lessons are advisable, particularly in communities surrounded by water like Glynn County.
Have a safe and fun summer, and make sure your sons and daughters do too.