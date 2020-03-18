Offering school children free breakfast and lunch – a generous idea indeed. No one wants to see a child go hungry. No one.
This is what the public school system is offering from now until April 3 to needy students while classes are suspended due to concern over COVID-19. It’s paying for the program with federal funds, the same funds that provide eligible children free meals at school each day.
Of course, there are conditions. For starters, the free meals are being dished out only at a handful of schools, facilities supposedly strategically located to serve hungry youth. They’re centrally located and reachable, school officials say. The schools are Brunswick High, and Altama, Burroughs-Molette and Sterling elementaries.
Here is another condition: meals for the day and the next day can only be picked up on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A small window, but, hey, if you’re hungry, you’ll get there, right?
Which brings us to the third condition, the worst one of them all. Under the school system’s setup, parents will obtain a meal for their child or children in a drive-through. That way, no one has to get out of the car, a system that sharply reduces exposure to others. Children must be present in the vehicle in order for a parent to receive free meals. No child, no meal. That’s the rule.
The plan fails to take into account families that lack transportation or a reliable ride. As hard as it may be for some to believe, not everyone owns a vehicle or drives. Those who live a fairly long distance from the designated schools are unlikely to walk for a free lunch, especially with a small child in tow. Without sidewalks, highway and road shoulders are unsafe paths for children.
Beautiful gesture, making free meals available to children who need it, but that might be all it is. If feeding hungry children nourishing food is the aim of this plan, it’s going to miss the mark by a little or a lot.