A whole new crop of political eyesores is about to begin popping up along trafficked highways and busy intersections in public rights-of-way. Joining springy weeds and uncut grass will be metal and cardboard signs highlighting candidates, parties and causes.
Signs placed willy-nilly in areas where they do not belong violate Georgia law on state highways and county ordinances and cannot be permitted to remain. It would be unfair to individuals and organizations dedicated to keeping roads and highway shoulders free of litter. They invest too much time in this sometimes thankless task to see their labor and efforts slighted during unchecked political campaigns.
Erecting the signs on private property, residential or commercial, can be unsightly enough without cluttering public rights-of-way with them. Does some study exist that suggests victory is within the grasp of the candidate, party or cause with the most signs?
There are plenty of other ways for candidates or political parties to get their name and message before the public. Neighborhood forums, for example. Invite candidates in the district to speak a few minutes on what they stand for and to be prepared to field a question or three. This gives voters something meaningful on which to base a decision. Community forums focused on specific races would be helpful too.
Candidates declining to take a few minutes to explain who they are and what they hope to achieve to citizen groups might set off a valid warning alarm to alert voters.
It has to be this way. If signs bearing the name of a man or woman seeking office can be jammed into the ground at intersections, then there’s little to prevent anyone else from promoting an issue or a sale from doing the same on any public right-of-way. What a mess and distraction that would be.
The county isn’t mean about enforcement. It allows candidates to retrieve confiscated signs. Hard to be more neighborly than that.