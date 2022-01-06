Hardly a day goes by without some restaurant worker, hotel staffer or other business employee being personally harangued or publicly criticized for being too slow, too inert or too sassy. It is a common patron-employee collision here and everywhere else in the world, one almost as natural as ocean tides.
Sometimes the customer is right; sometimes an unhappy patron expects too much. Fault does not matter, though. The fact is, it leaves a bad taste in the mouth of the complainer and in the mouth of the target of the expressed ire.
Communities in a free society are unable to stop it. A worker thought to be at fault could be fired, granted, but there is no assurance that the replacement would be any better. The world is full of those who fail to get by, usually because of a lack of self-motivation, as well as those who do just enough to get by and those who excel at most everything they touch.
There is something local chambers of commerce and tourism bureaus can do to at least reinforce courteous and friendly service with a smile. The inducement: offer a nice cash award to an employee who best exemplifies the best in hospitality. Individuals could be chosen monthly according to a set of established criteria. Bosses and consumers could nominate persons via email or letter with a brief explanation of why an individual deserves special recognition.
Organizations sponsoring the cash prize could devise ways to verify the qualities of a nomination without the nominee ever knowing he or she is being evaluated. The evaluator or evaluators would not reveal themselves.
Money for prizes could be donated by the sponsoring organizations or by businesses striving for excellence in service.
More than one individual could be selected for the monthly recognition. The sponsoring organizations could decide how many to recognize each month.
Such a campaign, of course, would not guarantee perfection at every business on every day among every employee. It would, however, go a long way in encouraging and reinforcing a positive attitude and quality service.
It also would demonstrate an appreciation of the thousands of people who represent our businesses and our community in the working world.