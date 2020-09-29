Several incidents in other states and one of the latest political fights to elevate in volume in Washington reinforce what many in the nation already believe to be true: America’s leadership at all levels of government is devoid of common sense.
There’s the 4th grade student in Louisiana who was suspended after a teacher reported seeing a gun in the child’s bedroom during a virtual class; the woman in Ohio who was subjected to a stun gun while attending her child’s middle school football game; and the demands by Senate Democrats that President Trump postpone the appointment of a new Supreme Court justice. Mind-boggling.
The public school system in Jefferson County, Louisiana, immediately suspended the pre-teen under the school’s zero tolerance policy for guns. It apparently did not matter that the gun in question was in the child’s own bedroom at the home of his parents miles from campus. It didn’t matter that the weapon was a BB gun. Nor did it matter that the teacher only caught a glimpse of it in cyberspace when he lifted it off the floor to keep a younger sibling from stepping on it. School policy says guns are not allowed in school.
This is a lack of common sense on the part of school officials. Surely they don’t mean to imply an individual’s home is an extension of the school campus.
As for the woman in Logan, Ohio, yes she disobeyed a mandate. She was noncompliant with the rule requiring spectators to wear masks inside the stadium. When asked to don one or leave, she apparently refused both, resulting in a tussle with authorities. Finally, to immobilize her, a police officer more than twice her size Tasered her.
To begin with, why is a mask even required in an open stadium where only a handful of mostly parents and siblings are in attendance? Photos of the incident show completely empty bleachers around the mother. Authorities could have avoided the harsh physical punishment by coming up with a less brutal solution. If nothing else, they could have threatened to disqualify her child.
This reflects an absence of common sense among school officials and police, as well as the parent for thinking she was above the rules.
Then there’s the war brewing between Republicans and Democrats over President Trump’s nomination of Appeals Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett, an honorable woman of high moral standard and excellent credentials, to fill the vacancy created on the U.S. Supreme Court by the grievous passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Republicans can see through the arguments posed by Democrats. They do because they would be demanding the same. Democrats are hoping to capture the Senate and the White House in November. If they succeed, they will be the party that picks the next justice.
It shows a lack of common sense for Democrats to even ask Republicans to gamble with the nomination. The same will be said of Republicans if they relent and delay the nomination until after the election.
